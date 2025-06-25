GrubMarket has finalized its acquisition of Coast Citrus Distributors, a major distributor specializing in tropical fruits and specialty produce. This move marks the largest acquisition in the private eCommerce company's history.

Based in San Diego, California, Coast Citrus has built a nationwide customer base and a strong reputation for sourcing and delivering mangoes, chili peppers, limes, root vegetables, and other items primarily from Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and the U.S.

The purchase includes Coast Citrus’s subsidiary companies, such as Coast Tropical and Olympic Fruit and Vegetable Distribution. Coast Citrus operates multiple facilities, including an 80,000-square-foot site in San Diego, a 220,000-square-foot warehouse in McAllen, Texas, and an 85,000-square-foot facility in Union City, California, among others.

Isabel Freeland, President and CEO of Coast Citrus Distributors, said: "Joining GrubMarket marks an exciting new chapter for Coast Citrus Distributors. We are proud of the tremendous growth we have seen over the years, while always maintaining the highest level of operational excellence driven by our employees' 'ownership mentality,' where everyone operates like a business owner, day in and day out. GrubMarket's commitment to AI technology and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision to continue to elevate our capabilities, strengthen customer relationships, and drive future growth through technology integration. We look forward to incredible opportunities ahead as part of the GrubMarket family."

Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, highlighted the strategic significance of the deal, stating: "We are thrilled to welcome Coast Citrus Distributors to the GrubMarket family. Their exceptional reputation in tropical and other unique commodities, extensive grower partnerships, and strategic presence throughout the U.S. significantly enhance our capabilities to provide high-quality produce to our customers nationwide, year-round. This acquisition is, so far, the largest acquisition in the history of GrubMarket. Coast Citrus Distributors perfectly complements our business and aligns with our plans for strategic growth across North America."

Post-acquisition, Coast Citrus will continue to operate under its existing leadership team, maintaining ongoing operational practices. The company will also gain access to GrubMarket’s AI-driven software solutions, including the WholesaleWare ERP platform, GrubAssist AI enterprise tools, Orders IO eCommerce platform, and GrubPay digital payments platform, aimed at enhancing efficiency and supply chain management.

