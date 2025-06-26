APHIS seeks public input on pest assessments for imports from South Korea

June 26 , 2025
More News Top Stories
APHIS seeks public input on pest assessments for imports from South Korea

U.S. APHIS invites public comment on draft pest risk assessments for the importation of fresh cucumbers, Oriental melons, turban squashes, and watermelons from South Korea. The assessments evaluate potential pests associated with these commodities, which could expand the scope of year-round market access.

The agency is seeking stakeholder feedback to identify any additional information that may lead to revisions before finalizing pest mitigations and progressing toward import approval. The draft assessments are available for review until July 24, 2025.

To view the draft pest risk assessments or submit comments, visit the Stakeholder Risk Assessment Consultation page.

Related articles:

APHIS expands sweet orange scab quarantine in California

You might also be interested in


California avocado industry calls for restoration of USDA inspection program in Mexico
APHIS establishes and expands Mexican fruit fly quarantine in Texas
APHIS expands citrus black spot quarantine in Florida

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands