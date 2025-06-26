U.S. APHIS invites public comment on draft pest risk assessments for the importation of fresh cucumbers, Oriental melons, turban squashes, and watermelons from South Korea. The assessments evaluate potential pests associated with these commodities, which could expand the scope of year-round market access.

The agency is seeking stakeholder feedback to identify any additional information that may lead to revisions before finalizing pest mitigations and progressing toward import approval. The draft assessments are available for review until July 24, 2025.

To view the draft pest risk assessments or submit comments, visit the Stakeholder Risk Assessment Consultation page.

