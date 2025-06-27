Argentina eyes global markets as U.S. sees surge in lemon imports

Imported volumes and prices of lemons from Argentina are increasing. Imports from the country began a week ago, the California Citrus U.S. Lemons Import Report shows.

In the week of June 22, 55,844 40-pound boxes arrived in the U.S at an average price $30.72, an increase of a little over 10,000 boxes and $1 from Father's Day week.

Earlier this month, a member of Argentina’s Citrus Federation projected the U.S. might not be the industry's main priority, thanks to increasing global interest.

G.T. Parris from Seald Sweet also predicted high volumes would be arriving around this time and that lower U.S. supply might strengthen spot market prices through July.

The United States and Argentina's trade relationship has continued to flourish since Argentina regained market access in marketing year 2016-17. Export volumes increased quickly after, with MY 2018-19 export volumes rising from 10,640 to 23,179 metric tons.

However, the organization said the potential of global demand for the country's lemons, especially from Europe, might make the U.S. market less attractive this season.

Parris added that the country has taken its time to "better the quality of the fruit and recognize the U.S. market needs in terms of specifications and aesthetics," but in the past, it has also oversupplied the U.S. lemon market.