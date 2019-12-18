EU citrus production expected to drop, prompting import rise

Total citrus production in the EU is projected down 12.7% for the 2019-20 season, which will likely drive a rise in imports.

A USDA Gain Report expects that production declines will mainly be in Spain and Italy. Unfavorable weather conditions in the region are said to be the culprit.

Specifically, this is due to heavy rains in the spring and fall combined with less planted area. However, the industry overall anticipates especially good quality.

EU citrus production is lead by Spain and Italy. Greece, Portugal and Cyprus remain big producers behind them.

Spanish citrus will likely drop 19% to 6.1m metric tons (MT). A similarly large year-on-year decline of 20%, to 2 MMT, is expected in Italy.

Key export destinations for EU citrus remain mainly Switzerland, Norway and Canada. The industry has seen a significant rise in exports to China as well. Strategic markets for EU citrus include Canada, the Middle East and China.

Forecast for specific EU citrus categories