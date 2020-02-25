Zespri develops new custom-designed packaging - FreshFruitPortal.com

New Zealand kiwifruit producer Zespri is rolling out new packaging for its signature SunGold Kiwifruit variety that is specially designed to vertically showcase the fruit - set to be available in markets in May . To be debuted this upcoming Thursday at the Southeast Produce Council in Florida, the one pound packaging will be the newest addition to Zespri's eco-conscious packaging.

This design makes it a first-of-its-kind custom, proprietary "clamshell" design that is supposed to draw in new consumers. It's also environmentally friendly and made to stand out among other choices in grocery stores.

"We're confident that our new packaging will help differentiate Zespri SunGold in the fresh produce category," said Zespri's Sarah Deaton in a release.

“Our new custom packaging size and graphic sleeve features our new visual identity with a refined

logo that captures the burst of flavors consumers get when they bite into a SunGold Kiwifruit."

Not only is the packaging filled with new features, it is made of 100% recycled materials. The two-piece packaging will be embossed on the top to "reinforce the Zespri brand and support its global brand strategy to drive sustainability", said the organization in a release.

Packaging done responsibly to entice consumers

Embossing the design is critical to the ecological nature of the package because by removing the printed label, it is able to be recycled after use. Zespri explained that its goal is to take advantage of its supply chain to continue using re-usable materials in its packaging.

The kiwifruit brand recently joined the "New Plastics Economy" which means that it is dedicated to keeping plastic in a cycle of reuse, it said.

Finally, Zespri highlighted that its two-piece clamshells will be on display in their stackable form for all to see at the upcoming event. It also pointed out that the new display graphics on the packaging are "eye-catching" and sure to attract the consumer.

As a result of its previous packaging and image re-boot, the marketer said that its packaging is rated by shopper as creating a better shopping experience than others on display. And, because of this, "kiwifruit continues to be on trend and is the fastest growing fruit in the fruit bowl," it said.