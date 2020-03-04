Blueberry Month could officially be July in the U.S. - FreshFruitPortal.com

The U.S. House of Representatives has introduced a resolution recognizing the history and accomplishments of the U.S. highbush blueberry industry and seeking to declare July as “National Blueberry Month.”

Congressmen Fred Upton (R-MI) and Sanford Bishop (D-GA) are sponsors of the resolution, deemed Resolution 882 in the House.

The resolution points out that highbush blueberries have a harvested area estimated at over 97,000 acres and are produced in 48 states by more than 14,000 growers and their families.

It also notes that highbush blueberry production in the U.S. has continually increased, with particular growth in the past two decades, reaching a harvest of 551m pounds in 2018.

In addition, it points to the research-based health benefits of blueberries.

On Wednesday, members of the North American Blueberry Council (NABC) are participating in a Hill Climb to encourage lawmakers to support blueberries by signing on to the resolution that reflects the incredible growth, value and impact the blueberry industry has on the economy and communities.

The over 130 participants will also share NABC’s policy priorities and drive awareness of blueberry health benefits.

“Blueberry growers and others connected to the industry are thrilled at the possibility of having their work recognized and celebrated during National Blueberry Month,” said NABC chair Tom Bodtke.

“There’s simply no better time than July, which is our peak season, to draw attention to the economic and health benefits of blueberries. We’re grateful to the representatives who are helping draw attention to the industry with this timely resolution.”