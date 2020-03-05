Carrefour launches grocery bus in Dubai - FreshFruitPortal.com

Carrefour announced the launch of its new mobile grocery bus Mobimart in Dubai on Tuesday, reports Gulf News. The small grocery store on wheels is designed to serve those who may not otherwise get access to fresh groceries.

Set to operate six days a week, the bus route follows a schedule that can be seen by customers on Carrefour's website. Mobimart was designed by Al Quoz-based startup Bespoke Trailers.

“Carrefour Mobimart represents Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to provide innovative, and seamless customer experiences to our shoppers, as we bring Carrefour to their doorsteps,” said Phillippe Peguilhan, Country Manager of Carrefour UAE.

The bus brings a wide array of food items to under serviced neighborhoods across Dubai. Customers have a selection of fresh produce, frozen food, snacks, beverages and everyday supplies.

To read the full article, click here.