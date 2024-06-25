The United States and Chile have agreed to finalize the Systems Approach, which will enable Chilean table grapes to be shipped without methyl bromide fumigation, allowing exports from the low pest prevalence regions of Atacama, Coquimbo, and Valparaiso to reach the North American market.

The Undersecretariat for International Economic Relations (SUBREI) said the bilateral process has been under the works for more than 20 years and will help enhance the condition and competitiveness of the fruit in the market.

The agreement comprises an exchange of letters between the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Claudia Sanhueza, the Undersecretary for International Economic Relations.

Both countries agreed to avoid restricting dairy and meat product sales, to implement a bilateral commitment under the Advanced Framework Agreement between Chile and the European Union, and to ensure that the exchange will be part of the Free Trade Agreement between both countries, subject to its provisions.

The agreement will become effective 90 days after both Chile and the United States confirm that they have completed their respective internal procedures.

Chile has been trying to persuade the United States for more than two decades to allow shipments from Northern Chile.

The Systems Approach project is presented as an alternative to the methyl bromide (BrMe) fumigation required by the USDA, preventing spoilage and extending shelf life in destination markets while preserving the organic quality of the fruit.

