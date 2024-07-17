Peru's Minister of Agriculture Development and Irrigation (Midagri) met with pisco grape producer associations to address the sector's needs, promote the integration of new strategies, and foment sustainable growth.

Pisco is a South American alcoholic drink made from distilled fermented grapes. Unlike table grapes, Peru only produces Pisco grapes are in Ica, Lima, Arequipa, Moquegua, and Tacna.

According to Midagri, minister Angel Manero met producers from Lima, Ica, Arequipa, Moquegua, and Tacna. Manero said the visit was an effort to foment an export-oriented and industrialized Peruvian coast.

"We are interested in all industrial crops that have a secure market," he explained. "We understand that any increase in productivity must go hand in hand with the market, and we are keen for the wine and Pisco industry to grow."

Midagri added that Peru produces eight varieties of Pisco grapes: Quebranta, Mollar, Negra Criolla, Uvina, Albilla, Italia, Torontel, and Moscatel. Each variety imparts different aromas and flavors to pisco.

The government representative said that the country is facing heavy global competition and must seize the opportunity to stand out as a producer.

"If Pisco or wine grapes provide us that opportunity, we must seize and take advantage of it, even if it means the State has to waive the Excise Tax (ISC) on wine and even pisco," he added. "If that helps us increase grape plantations, we are willing to fight for it."

He emphasized that eliminating the Excise Tax would help 'further formalize the industry, discourage adulteration, and reduce informality among those evading taxes.'

According to Manero, increasing the value-added tax collection will more than compensate for what is not collected through Excise Tax (ISC).