Chilean fruit export value falls sharply - FreshFruitPortal.com

The value of Chilean fresh fruit exports fell significantly in the first two months of the year, despite the volume holding relatively stable.

Over January and February, the value of exports fell by 21% in value year-on-year to US$1.5bn, while the volume saw a slight downward adjustment of 1% to 526,000 metric tons (MT), statistics agency Odepa said.

The most heavily exports fruit was cherries. They saw a 6% drop in volume to 144,000MT and a 28% dip in value to US$737m. The vast majority of cherry exports go to China, which was heavily affected by the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak at the start of the year.

Next were blueberries, which fell in by 8% in volume and value to 72,000MT and US$340m respectively.

Third was grapes, which saw a 7% drop in volume to 145,000MT and a 19% decline in value to US$231m.

These three fruits represented 85% of the total value of fruit exports at the start of the year.

In addition, there were declines for other important Chilean fruit exports including plums (25% in volume, -17% in value) and avocados (28% in volume, -20% in value).