April 30 , 2024
Fedefruta elects a new president

Chile Federation of Fruit Producers (Fedefruta) introduced its new president, farmer Víctor Catán Dabike, who will be taking over the position formerly held by Jorge Valenzuela Trebilcoc.

"Catán, a prominent farmer and entrepreneur from the Aconcagua valley, who previously served as vice president of Fedefruta, will have the mission of leading the federation for the next two years, until 2025," Fedefruta reported.

Víctor Catán assumed the position after the Fedefruta council validated the decision at a board meeting. 

"We wish him every success in this important mission in behalf of the fruit producers of Chile," stated the federation.

