Australian supermarkets ease produce specifications amid Covid-19 and drought - FreshFruitPortal.com

Two major Australian supermarkets have relaxed specifications for fruit and vegetables in an effort to get more fresh produce onto shelves amid the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing drought challenges.

Coles said it was working with farmers every day to ensure it could get as much of its produce to customers as possible, ABC News reports.

"We have relaxed specifications around things like cosmetic blemishes, size, and appearance in consultation with our partners," a Coles spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Woolworths said it was also adapting its specifications for fruit and vegetables.

"We are working with all our suppliers to maximise the supply so we can meet this demand," Woolworths' head of produce Paul Turner was quoted as saying. "Our specifications are adaptable so we can respond to the quality, quantity, and availability of produce in the market."

"Customers may see some differences in size on some of our fruit and vegetables as we work with our growers to ensure continuity of supply."

A supplier said that since the introduction of the new rules, it has never been so easy to sell second-grade produce.