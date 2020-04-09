Heliae, Agricola Cerro Prieto launch partnership to collaborate on soil health, water retention - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

GILBERT, AZ –Heliae Development, LLC and Agricola Cerro Prieto (ACP) today announced the launch of a new partnership to combat and reverse negative effects on crops and soil from climate change, water scarcity and distressed soil conditions.

The collaboration partnership was structured by Afina International, Heliae’s international business development partner.

Under the terms of the agreement, Heliae is providing ACP with a team of dedicated soil microbiologists, access to its state of the art R&D capabilities and on-ground training and support.

Heliae will work closely with ACP’s team of agronomists to assist with their sustainability needs in Peru.

“The problem is this; our sandy soils tend to allow water to percolate and drain rapidly, which is costly and wasteful,” said Alfredo Lira Chirif, General Manager of ACP.

“Working with experts at Heliae, we believe we can take material steps forward to optimize our water use, increase the productive land area and create a sustainable advantage across all our crops.”

Eric Lichtenheld, President and CEO of Heliae, added, “Collaborating with ACP at this critical time, allows us to demonstrate improved water sustainability at massive scale.

Our shared vision in regenerative agriculture allows for the ideal pairing to make advances in water sustainability. This trial will assist us in gaining a much needed understanding of how we can benefit soil sustainability issues.”

Benjamin Leavenworth, Afina’s Chief Strategy Officer, referred to the partnership as “emblematic of the powerful advances towards food security, water conservation and ecological farming which can be made when forward looking partners collaborate – a central tenet of Afina’s mission.”

The launch of the partnership follows the completion of the first phase of the 100 Acre trial using Heliae’s PhycoTerra product, which was announced in November 2019.

The partnership advances the development of next generation knowledge to address ACP’s sustainability goals specific to its soil.

About ACP

ACP is a global sustainable agriculture company farming more than Ha 4,500 in Northern Peru. Its social mission

and environmental commitment are core to its operations and success. ACP is part of Corporación Financiera de

Inversiones (CFI), which develops investment projects in the energy and agribusiness sectors prioritizing the

care of the environment and the relationship with the communities.

In addition to ACP’s operations in Chiclayo, Peru they also operate 160 hectares of blueberries in pots on their Santa Rosa farm and are in the process of acquiring additional farms in Colombia to expand ACP’s avocado business along with other crops.

About Heliae Development, LLC

Heliae Development, LLC is a pioneering food and ag tech company located outside of Phoenix, Arizona.

With the urgency required to meet global climate threats, Heliae focuses on researching and developing microalgae for commercial scale production of products and solutions that create world changing impacts.

Heliae Agriculture is on the path of understanding how a balanced soil microbiome improves plant vigor and marketable yields under stressed conditions, helping growers transition to regenerative agriculture practices.

Find out more information about how Heliae is having a global impact at www.heliae.com.