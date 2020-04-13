China: Port of Shanghai fruit imports almost fully recover in March - FreshFruitPortal.com

Fruit imports during March at the Port of Shanghai almost completely recovered to the level of the same period last year following a drop due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the situation with the virus stabilized in China, companies gradually returned to their operations, which spurred on a rapid recovery at one of the most important points of entry.

According to local website China Youth Daily, from March 1 - 19, the port imported 69,500 metric tons (MT) of fruit, which is 90% of the same period last year. In the same period last year a total of 75,900MT of fruit were imported.

Some of the most imported fruits over the period this year were were Philippine bananas, Egyptian oranges, Thai coconuts, Peruvian grapes, Chilean nectarines and plums.