Fresh Del Monte Produce launches UAE e-commerce store, plans international expansion - FreshFruitPortal.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) on April 19 launched its state-of-the-art e-commerce store in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and plans to roll it out to other countries soon, Saudi Gazette reports.

The new store will allow consumers to gain easier access to Del Monte products, with same-day delivery available for orders placed before midday, the article reported.

"In line with its strategy to cater to consumers’ needs, Fresh Del Monte is striving to further grow and provide services that reflect both changes in technology and customer behavior," Racha El Aawar, Fresh Del Monte’s regional marketing manager for the Middle East and North African region, was quoted as saying.

“Today, more than ever, our customers and consumers are turning to e-commerce to satisfy their needs. We want them to know we value their loyalty, and offering them the tools and resources they need is our top priority.”

“The recipes on the site are designed to maximize our wide range of products and keep our consumers informed about the brands' ethos, offers and product range and allow them to interact with Del Monte on a digital platform."

Food and beverage is the fastest-growing segment of the e-commerce industry and more and more manufacturers strive to introduce innovations and information to consumers in their ongoing quest for healthy, nutritious and safe food.