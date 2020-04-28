Chilean stonefruit pricing snapshop in U.S. market - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this installment of the 'In Charts' series, Cristian Crespo of Agronometrics illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

In this week's 'In Charts' we're going to check out what has been happening with prices of Chilean stonefruit so far this year in the U.S. market.

Nectarines

Let's begin with nectarines. Over the last few weeks their prices have remained well above the previous two years, and in the last two weeks specifically they have been the highest of the last five years.

In the chart below we can see how in week 15 the average price of conventional nectarines was around US$1.37 per kilo, putting them 8% higher year-on-year. The U.S. market will soon be supplied by fruit from California, starting around June.

Prices of non-organic nectarines (USD per kilo) from Chile in the U.S. market

Peaches

Prices of peaches over recent weeks have been higher year-on-year, after having been slightly below 2019's prices earlier this season.

In week 16, the average prices were 26% higher year-on-year at US$1.52 per kilo. The next season beginning in the U.S. is Georgia and South Carolina, which kick off around June, followed by California in July.

Prices of non-organic peaches (USD per kilo) from Chile in the U.S. market

Plums

Prices of Chilean conventional plums in the U.S. are finishing up their season higher than the previous year. They have also remained above the 2019 season throughout this year.

In the chart below we can see that prices in week 17 were registered at US$1.54, putting them 24% higher year-on-year. The next season to begin in the U.S. market is California, which is due to kick off around late June.

Prices of non-organic plums (USD per kilo) from Chile in the U.S. market

