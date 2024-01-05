First export of Australian Ondine nectarines and peaches  

WA Farm Direct, in collaboration with Sunland Fresh Fruit in Cobram VIC, announced the first export out of Australia of the Ondine series of flat peaches and flat nectarines. This marks the first-ever export of these summer fruits from Australia.

The Ondine series, known for its snack size, brings a twist to the traditional peach and nectarine experience. The fruit boasts a “perfectly balanced ‘semi-sweet’ flavor and exhibit vibrantly colored skin, coupled with a distinctive flat shape that sets them apart,” according to a release by the company.

The Ondine series which is looking to captivate the market was originally developed in France by the Maillard family of ASF Edition.

Rebecca Blackman, WA Farm Direct, stated, "Ondine is perfectly positioned to capture new customers from the young families and gourmet snacking markets. Its size profile and unique flat shape make it an ideal snack."

In addition to being a convenient snack, Ondine's sweet flavor and unusual appearance make it a versatile ingredient for culinary enthusiasts.

Justin Shield, general manager of trading & business development says “WA Farm Direct is looking forward to working with our growers to open markets in Asia and the Middle East of the Australian ASF Edition Ondine & Regal’in summer fruit varieties. Whilst the first export season will see limited production, we look forward to establishing markets for the future as the volumes grow.”