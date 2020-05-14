Yakima Valley fruit company workers protest alleged lack of safety measures - FreshFruitPortal.com

Workers at three packhouses in Washington state's Yakima Valley are on strike and protesting against what they allege to be a lack of safety measures to protect them from Covid-19, The Yakim Herald reported.

Over recent days there have been protests by workers of Allan Bros. in Naches, Matson Fruit Co. in Selah and Frosty Packing in Yakima, according to the article.

As well as asking for safer working conditions, some protesters are also demanding additional hours and hazard pay.

Officials at all three companies maintain they have worked to meet federal, state and local health guidelines, including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the state Department of Labor and Industries and the Yakima Health District.

All three warehouses have reported cases of Covid-19, according to the article. Yakima Health District figures provided to the Herald-Republic Tuesday afternoon show there are about 310 confirmed cases in the agriculture and food production industry — roughly 15% of total cases, which surpassed 2,000 Tuesday.

Word of confirmed cases spread among fruit packers in recent weeks. That has generated concern among workers over whether companies have been doing enough to keep them safe.

