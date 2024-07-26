Sales of organic produce show continued growth in Q2

The latest report by the Organic Produce Network (OPN) shows that in Q2 of 2024, organic sales grew 4.8% and 5.8% in volume. The results were shared in the 2024 Q2 Organic Produce Performance report developed by Category Partners. The second quarter covers the weeks ending April 6 through June 29.

The second quarter’s rise in sales continues the previous quarter’s year-over-year increases of 4.1% dollars and 3.4% volume growth, a promising trend for the organic produce industry.

Conventional produce also reported growth in Q2, with increases of 2.4% in total dollars and 2% in volume.

The report also shows the price gap between organic and conventional produce is closing slightly. Conventional produce prices rose an average of $0.10 per pound compared with the same period in 2023.

However, organic produce prices dropped an average of $0.03 per pound, bucking a four-year pattern of steady increases. The price gap of $1.33 per pound between conventional and organic produce is down from $1.46 per pound which was reported in the second quarters of 2022 and 2023.

Commodity sales by dollars and volume

Eight of the top 20 organic commodities experienced growth in both dollars and volume year-over-year, including berries, bananas, broccoli, and potatoes. Pre-packaged salads decreased in both dollars and volume for the second consecutive quarter of 2024. Only celery also experienced a drop in both dollars and volume for the period.

Berries earned the highest dollar increase for Q2 at 13%, with bananas and avocados both posting double-digit dollar growth. Berries surged beyond other commodities in Q2, bringing in $502 million, compared to the runner-up pre-packaged salads with $364 million.

Organic apples maintained their place as top volume earners again this quarter, with a 23% increase. Other commodities with double-digit volume growth in Q2 were berries, 17.8%; broccoli, 15.5%; herbs and spices, 15.4%; mushrooms, 13.5%; cabbage, 13.4%; bananas, 10.5%, and watermelon, 10.4%.

Sales growth in the South leads all regions

The South again led all regions with 7.3% growth in dollars and 10.4% growth in volume year-over-year. In Q1, the South region posted 5.7% growth in dollars and 7.3% growth in volume. The Midwest and Northeast regions saw nearly identical rates of 5% growth in dollars and 6% growth in volume and an average price per pound decrease of 1.5%, all following the national trend.

The West Coast saw a 2% dollar growth and a nearly flat 0.4% volume growth in the region, while also experiencing the country’s only average price per pound increase of 2%.