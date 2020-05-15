Chilean table grape shipments down on 2019, but Europe sees small rise - FreshFruitPortal.com

Chilean table grape exports as of May 10 were 7% lower year-on-year at 602,000 metric tons (MT), according figures from the country's Fruit Exporters' Association (Asoex).

Shipments were down to all regional market categories except for Europe, which saw a modest 0.7% increase.

The U.S. received 273,887MT - a little under half of the fruit - followed by the Far East with 163,928MT. Europe received 97,407MT, while Latin America took 69.627. Canada and the Middle East received 17,391MT and 11,138MT.

Asoex noted that despite the outbreak of Covid-19 and the logistical challenges during the Chilean grape season, China was the number-two country market, receiving 112,657MT - a 5% year-on-year rise.

In Europe, the countries that saw the biggest increases were the Netherlands, with a 28% rise to 31,323MT, and the U.K., with an 8% rise to 26,694MT.

The Chilean table grape harvests are now finished, Asoex said. The crop was smaller this year due mainly due to a lower number of planted hectares stemming in part from water availability issues and high summer temperatures.

Another reason behind the lower volumes is the ongoing process of varietal reconversion.

Below is a chart provided by Asoex showing the varietal mix for the 2019-20 season. The 'otros' category at the top left refers to 'other' varieties.