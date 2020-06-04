Mission breaks ground on distribution center - FreshFruitPortal.com

Mission Produce has broken ground on a "mega distribution center" in Laredo, Texas, that will serve as a major distribution hub for Mexican avocados to the U.S.

The facility, which will cover 262,000 square feet and create around 75 jobs, is the latest in a series of global investments Mission has made in recent years.

“The Laredo, TX facility will shorten our replenishment time to our network and add flexibility in managing inventory,” said Mission Produce’s President and CEO Steve Barnard.

“The city of Laredo is strategically positioned on the border of Texas and Mexico, making it an ideal location for the distribution of Mexican avocados into the United States. By investing in Laredo, we are redoubling our commitment to serving customers, providing value-added services, creating jobs, and leading the avocado industry.”

The company said the distribution center will not only bolster its advantage within the avocado sector, but will also favor its ability to provide third-party services to other businesses in the produce industry.

Mission added that the center has been built with scalability and versatility in mind. It will initially provide forty dock positions, ripening rooms, bagging operations, and pallet cooling capacities suitable for any commodity.

The facility will accommodate ample refrigerated dock and cooler space designated for third-party logistics crossings and short-term storage. The project will allow Mission to house, cool, and cross-dock the huge volumes of fresh products that cross the Mexico-United States border each day.

"We are excited to welcome a great global brand like Mission Produce to Laredo,” said Laredo’s Mayor Pete Saenz.

“Mission Produce’s decision to invest in Laredo speaks volumes for city’s international trade and logistics industry, which has made Laredo the number one port in the country. The new distribution center will create a great number of good-paying jobs for Laredoans, and I look forward to working with the world’s largest shipper, packer, and distributor of avocados.”

A M King Construction Company performed design services for the new ripening, cold storage, and distribution center.

The company began construction in May 2020 and will be completed mid-2021.

“We are happy to join Mission Produce in the design and construction of the largest avocado plant in the country,” said A M King Vice President Dan Crist. “Our food industry expertise, coupled with our track record of successfully completed cold storage and distribution projects, makes this an ideal partnership.”