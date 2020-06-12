Mucci Farms expands with two more U.S. facilities - FreshFruitPortal.com

Canada-headquartered Mucci Farms is furthering its expansion efforts by adding two new U.S.-based facilities to increase efficiencies and service more regions.

The grower-shipper of greenhouse-grown produce said the new facilities will be in Romulus, Michigan and San Antonio, Texas.

"We're very excited about these two new locations because they will improve our ability to service retailers and consumers in the US," said Gianni Mucci, vice president of operations.

"Not only will we be able to service a larger area of the United States, we will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and food mileage which will serve retailers and consumers with high quality fruits and vegetables with an emphasis on environmental responsibility."

Both facilities will be equipped with state-of-the-art automation and technology, and serve as cross docks to maximize efficiency.

The Romulus, Michigan warehouse has a 66,300 square feet footprint and will primarily service the Midwest and Northeast U.S.

"This location will help us pack, repack and distribute our full lineup to the region in a timely manner," Gianni explains.

"Romulus is a great location for us as it allows us to avoid wait times at the border and quickly redirect product to several states."

The Texas warehouse is a 54,000 square foot facility strategically located to serve as a cross dock primarily during the winter months. San Antonio is a central location that will help the company service southern states in the U.S. and addresses an industry-wide labor challenge, Mucci Farms said.

"The San Antonio area has a population of 2.5 million people and the labour market is particularly experienced in produce," said Ronnie Alvar, director of operations.

"This helps us onboard a knowledgeable team of people that understand the nuances of the produce industry and can efficiently manage the supply chain."

Mucci Farms is a vertically integrated greenhouse farming company with over 1700-acres of lettuce, tomato, pepper, cucumber and strawberry farms in Canada and the United States between themselves and a global grower partner network.