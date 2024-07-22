National Mango Board launches new website and celebrates National Mango Day

It's National Mango Day, and to commemorate this occasion, the National Mango Board(NMB) is launching its new website. Designed to be a one-stop mango hub, the new site boasts a collection of interactive features, including an online scavenger hunt fueled by a limited-time social media giveaway, allowing mango fans a chance to win gold, silver, or bronze-level prizes inspired by the start of the summer games later this week, NMB said in a release.

"We're bursting with excitement to unveil our innovative website and celebrate National Mango Day with such a fun and interactive activation," shared Dan Spellman, marketing director for the National Mango Board. "It's peak mango season and the best time of year to savor fresh mangos' incredible flavor and diversity. Fans will surely experience the joy of mangos as they explore the new site and interact with the gamification elements we've added throughout."

The online scavenger hunt and social media giveaway serve as the centerpiece of the new website launch. Strategically designed with a tiered prize structure that mirrors the excitement of the summer games, this captivating contest encourages social media audiences to explore the new website and unveil all the hidden gems it has to offer.

From the personality-matching "Find Your Mango Match" quiz to the engaging "Set the Table" game, and the ability to curate a personalized collection of favorite mango recipes, there's something for everyone to discover.

Those who successfully navigate the website and complete the scavenger hunt will be entered to win a lineup of prizes inspired by the summer games podium. Just like the games, there will be coveted gold, silver, and bronze medal prizes.

Prizes include items like Mango. org-branded pickleball sets, Instacart gift cards, color-changing cups, a selection of kitchen utensils, and exclusive swag bags filled with mango-themed goodies. The social media contest will run from July 22 through 29.

National Mango Day festivities extend beyond the website launch and social media giveaway. The National Mango Board will also feature an assortment of delicious mango recipes, juicy trivia, and engaging augmented reality (AR) filters on Instagram Stories – perfect for adding a touch of fresh mango magic to any National Mango Day celebration.

With peak mango season in full swing, the NMB says it is dedicated to helping everyone discover the joys of this fruit. To learn more about the National Mango Board and to check out its enhanced website, visit Mango.org.