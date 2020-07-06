Europe: Nature's Pride to expand facilities - FreshFruitPortal.com

Netherlands-based tropical fruit and vegetable importer Nature’s Pride is expanding its existing business premises to facilitate further growth.

It has scheduled the start of an expansion of its current facilities of 21,000 m2 for September.

The leading European avocado importer has chosen practically the same construction team responsible for the current premises to realize this sustainable and automated new build project.

“We will enter into an agreement with four contractors: De Vries en Verburg, Climate Service Holland, Mansveld and Van Kempen Koudetechniek," says Fred van Heyningen, CEO of Nature’s Pride.

"These four companies are familiar partners who also constructed our current premises. A tried and trusted partnership, that we believe will result in the joint creation of an impressive and sustainable building featuring the latest technology."

Willem Verbakel, COO of Nature’s Pride, said: "The rising demand for our ripened produce and the success of Apeel is driving rapid growth. The expansion will result in more space for ripening chambers and the logistics process.

"The warehouse facility will be automated and packing robots installed at the sorting lines. This will enable continued growth and safeguard our quality."

The architecture of the premises, designed by Paul de Ruiter Architects, will reference and match the current human-centered building.

The sustainable characteristics of the building will be applied in line with recommendations from consultancy and engineering service DWA. Nature’s Pride already has a BREEAM-Excellent certificate for sustainability.

The new packing areas, cooling and ripening chambers will be heated and cooled sustainably. The residual heat generated by the cooling system will be utilized for low temperature heating regulated by a climate ceiling system.

Solar panels will supply a significant proportion of the energy demand. Rainwater will be harvested, distributed and reused. The vegetation covered roof will convert CO2 into oxygen and filter fine particles from the air.

Nature’s Pride expects the new premises to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2021.