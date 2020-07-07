Grape market: A U.S. pricing and volume snapshot - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this installment of the ‘In Charts' series, Cristian Crespo of Agronometrics illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

This week we're going to take a look at the volumes and average prices of table grapes in the U.S. market.

Mexico's season is winding down earlier than normal, and its shipments have been below last year's levels. With volumes from California's earlier region, the Coachella Valley, also down on 2019, the San Joaquin Valley will play an important role in the U.S. at the beginning of the season, which is now getting underway.

The chart below illustrates how historical volumes from Mexico have been in the U.S. market - below 2019 but still above previous years.

Historical volumes (KG) of Mexican table grapes in the U.S. market

Meanwhile, volumes from Southern California have been significantly lower than previous years.

Historical volumes of Southern California (Coachella Valley) table grapes in the U.S. market

Looking at the San Joaquin Valley in Central California, last year's volumes were slightly below 2018 levels.

The first varieties expected to be available in the U.S. are Flame Seedless, Sugraone and Summer Royal.

Historical grape volumes of Central California (San Joaquin Valley) in the U.S. market

With regards to prices, in the chart below we can see that so far in 2020 the average prices have generally been lower than 2019 levels, but within the range of the last five years. Over recent weeks, however, they have improved.

Precios históricos (USD/KG) de uvas en el mercado de los EE.UU

