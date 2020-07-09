Optimiz launches digital platform to automate fruit traders’ cargo damage claims - FreshFruitPortal.com

By Optimiz

Optimiz, making your claims process smarter, announces today that it has launched its multi-sided digital platform which connects cargo owners and their insurers to shipping lines and other carriers.

The platform enables predictive claims resolution to dramatically reduce the claims cycle from months to days and helps both sides realize savings of up to 70%.

Using automatic data extraction and predictive analytics, it allows cargo owners to easily input claims information for end-to-end guidance from lodgement through to settlement.

Through the platform, cargo owners experience a more modern approach with prescription prompts under different applicable international conventions to ensure time bars are a thing of the past.

For shipping lines, the automatic triage functionality helps to eliminate lengthy manual claims sorting processes and integrates digital self-evidence collection tools to simplify the entire process.

“Cargo claims is an opportunity to demonstrate a promise kept,” said Kingsly Kwalar, founder and CEO of Optimiz. “Nothing says I messed up and I am sorry as sincerely as the way you treat your customers when things go wrong. Looking into the future, the shipping line that would succeed in retaining a loyal customer base will be that which treats its customers' claims fairly.”

Optimiz intends to extend to other types of cargo and cargo carriers in subsequent product launches. Click here for a free two-month access. You can also see the user guide here.

About Optimiz

Optimiz enables seamless cargo claims resolution in the logistics industry. The company’s deep industry knowledge, strong technological capabilities and drive for innovation leads the industry in data-first approach to cargo claims resolution.

Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Optimiz Ltd is a spin-off from StilFresh, a cargo claims management company which has serviced hundreds of cargo insurance companies and international traders across the world.

