Peru: avocado exports up 15% in H1 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Peruvian avocado exports up 15% in H1

July 14 , 2020

Peruvian avocado exports rose by 15% year-on-year in the first half of 2020 to 265,260 metric tons (MT), website Agraria reports.

The value of shipments between January and June also rose by 9% in value to US$518m.

Between January and March, exports soared by 59% to 32,453MT, as new orchards in the country's early northern regions came into production.

During these months, Peruvian avocados were fetching an average of US$2.30 per kilogram, which is 22% more than the previous year. Europe received 70% of Peru's avocado shipments over the three months.

The export volume in April was impacted by the pandemic, coming in 24% lower at 43,001MT. Average prices, meanwhile, were US$2.15 per kilo - up 5% on 2019 but 10% lower than 2018.

Europe's share increased during April, with the market receiving 83% of shipments.

In May, exports began to recover, with shipments up 26% at 86,911MT. Average prices of US$2.16 per kilo were in line with 2019 and 9% up on 2018. 

Europe retained a 78% share of shipments, with the U.K. paying the best price of US$2.19 per kilo. The U.S., meanwhile, had a 13% share and an average price of US$1.91 per kilo. 

June saw record exports of 102,894MT, which was partially reflected in the average prices that month of US$2.14 which were 15% lower than 2019, but 40% higher than 2018, when Europe was plagued by severe oversupply issues.

Europe remained the main market with 51%, with Belgium and Portugal paying the best prices of US$2.40 per kilo. The U.S. increased its share to 33% and saw similar prices to Europe, with US$2.11 per kilo.

In contrast to the first half of 2019, when Peru's export volume rose by 9% but average prices took a 30% hit, this year exports have increased without having a significant impact on prices overall.

 

You might also be interested in


Peruvian avocado industry assures supplies despite ...
U.S. per-capital avocado consumption has tripled s ...
U.S.: New partnership to bring "next generation of ...
New technique developed for measuring avocado ripe ...
South Africa's Afrupro eyes further growth in avoc ...
California avocado harvests slow following March d ...
San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 22316318 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands