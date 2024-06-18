US stops Mexican avocado and mango inspections in Michoacán

Following a safety incident involving two American inspectors, the USDA halted new avocado and mango exports out of Michoacán. The department notified the Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) on June 14.

The suspension has now lasted four days.

In an email statement, USDA confirmed it has paused inspections of avocados and mangoes in the region until further notice. The programs will remain on pause until the security situation is reviewed and safeguards are in place for the personnel.

APEAM continues to “work intensively and in close collaboration with national and international government authorities to reactivate the export of Michoacán avocados to the United States,” the group said in a release.

A USDA spokesperson confirmed that exports from the western Mexican state are not blocked and that the suspension will not affect fruit already in transit.

While the USDA nor APEAM referred to the incident in their official statements, local media reported that the two U.S. inspectors were allegedly “held against their will and attacked amid a protest over police pay,” Time reported.

FreshFruitPortal.com reached out to the Mexican avocado industry for further information but did not receive a reply before publishing this story.

