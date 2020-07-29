Fall Creek adds Alberto Medina-Mora as regional director for Mexico - FreshFruitPortal.com

Blueberry breeding and nursery company Fall Creek Farm & Nursery has hired Alberto Medina-Mora as regional director for Mexico.

Most recently, Medina-Mora served as senior director of development and innovation at NatureSweet Mexico, a vertically integrated tomato grower, packager, and seller where he worked since 2009 in various management roles.

Based at Fall Creek’s facility in Jalisco, Mexico, he reports to President and Chief Operating Officer Oscar Verges.

“Alberto brings vast experience in leadership positions in agri-business in the U.S. and Mexico, and we are truly excited to welcome him to the team,” says Verges.

“His background in agronomy, production, and product development across different crops, and thorough understanding of the U.S. consumer, position him well to help Fall Creek better serve the blueberry industry in Mexico.”

Previously, Medina-Mora was director of the berry program for VBM-Giumarra/Fundacion Jalisco, where he recruited and developed small- and mid-level growers to establish hundreds of hectares of blueberries for export markets. He also held management positions with Dole Fresh Fruit Company, Seminis Vegetable Seeds, Inc., and Q-Flor, S.A. de C.V.

“I’m thrilled to join the Fall Creek family and culture and to contribute my experience and skills to continue to provide superior solutions and support to Fall Creek’s grower-customers,” says Medina-Mora.

“I’m excited to participate in the fast-growing blueberry industry in Mexico—an industry that is more demanding of high-quality products every year. As the industry expands into new regions, Fall Creek will continue to focus on providing superior varieties and technical support for our customers’ success.”

Medina-Mora earned a Master of Science degree in horticulture from Michigan State University and a Bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from Tecnologico de Monterrey, Queretaro, Qro., Mexico, as well as a certificate in post-harvest technology of horticultural crops from University of California, Davis.

Founded 40 years ago by the Brazelton family in Lowell, Ore., U.S., Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, Inc., is an international blueberry breeding and nursery company with nursery operations and research and development centers in the U.S., Mexico, Peru, Spain, The Netherlands, and South Africa.