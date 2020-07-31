Peruvian avocado supply strong, Index Fresh says - FreshFruitPortal.com

Index Fresh, a leading global marketer of fresh avocados, recorded peak volumes for Peruvian avocados this month with figures up 15-20% from last season.

"Peru is at its peak in flavor as we enter the second half of their season. Index Fresh sources from multiple growing districts throughout Peru in order to provide customers with high-quality avocados the entire season,” said Giovanni Cavaletto, Vice President of Sourcing at Index Fresh in a statement on Wednesday.

While the California-based company initially struggled with pandemic shutdowns, it is currently bouncing back fairly well, it detailed.

During the first months of the pandemic, the foodservice industry took a big hit - going down by around 90% - impacting Peruvian avocado sales. Now, the sector has seen an uptick and is only down about 30%, noted Index Fresh.

“We are also looking forward to the new plantings from the Olmos mega-irrigation project coming into production,” added Cavaletto.

Avocados from Peru have been in available in the U.S. since May and will be in the U.S. market until September. Peruvian avocado supply is expected to remain consistent.

The Peruvian Hass Avocado Growers' Association (ProHass) told FreshFruitPortal earlier this year that the essential functions of the agriculture industry made production beginning in April strong and continuous despite challenges at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.