Weekly mango volume to the US drops
Mango Market News Summary – Mexico, Guatemala and Nicaragua
Mango volume shipped on the week ending 05/18/2024 was approximately 3,278,442 boxes for a total of 37,654,315 boxes for the season. This week's volume is about 1.5% lower than what was shipped the previous week.
Mexico Crop Information – on week ending 05/18/2024 - Pages 3 - 5
- The volume shipped from Mexico was approximately 3,089,442 boxes for a total of 33,716,953 boxes for the season. This week volume is 1% lower than what was shipped the previous week.
- During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 3,063,402 boxes for a total of 36,551,406 boxes.
Guatemala Crop Information - on week ending 05/18/2024 - Pages 6 - 8
- The volume shipped from Guatemala was approximately 166,200 boxes for a total of 3,493,079 boxes for the season. This week volume is 15% lower than what was shipped the previous week.
- During the same week last year, volume shipped from Guatemala was 103,368 boxes for a total of 4,304,910 boxes.
Nicaragua Crop Information – on week ending 05/18/2024 - Pages 9 - 10
- The volume shipped from Nicaragua was approximately 22,800 boxes for a total of 444,283 boxes for the season. This week's volume is the same as that shipped the previous week.