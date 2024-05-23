Weekly mango volume to the US drops

May 23 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Weekly mango volume to the US drops

Mango Market News Summary – Mexico, Guatemala and Nicaragua
Mango volume shipped on the week ending 05/18/2024 was approximately 3,278,442 boxes for a total of 37,654,315 boxes for the season. This week's volume is about 1.5% lower than what was shipped the previous week.

Mexico Crop Information – on week ending 05/18/2024  - Pages 3 - 5

  • The volume shipped from Mexico was approximately 3,089,442 boxes for a total of 33,716,953 boxes for the season. This week volume is 1% lower than what was shipped the previous week.
  • During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 3,063,402 boxes for a total of 36,551,406 boxes.

Guatemala Crop Information - on week ending 05/18/2024  - Pages  6 - 8

  • The volume shipped from Guatemala was approximately 166,200 boxes for a total of 3,493,079 boxes for the season. This week volume is 15% lower than what was shipped the previous week.
  • During the same week last year, volume shipped from Guatemala was 103,368 boxes for a total of 4,304,910 boxes.

Nicaragua Crop Information – on week ending 05/18/2024  - Pages 9 - 10

  • The volume shipped from Nicaragua was approximately 22,800 boxes for a total of 444,283 boxes for the season. This week's volume is the same as that shipped the previous week.

You might also be interested in


East Coast citrus market survives on imports
The bigger picture of Trader Joe’s banana price increase
Consumption increases in a tight US watermelon market
U.S. fresh fruit imports on track for decade of growth
Higher citrus volumes from Southern Hemisphere expected in the US
US agriculture products find promising market in Colombia
U.S. Brazilian mango imports projected up
How New Zealand is reevaluating its food import system to protect consumers

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands