In its latest Seasonal Perishable Commodities Trend Analysis, the USDA reports that volumes of Mexican avocados continue to increase, yet the fruit is experiencing a decrease in both demand and price.

Mexico's packing houses are already fully operational. The size distribution currently leans heavily towards sizes 32-48, and shippers anticipate a shift in fruit size in the next couple of weeks as the old crop transitions to the new crop. New crop supplies are expected to be heavy toward 70-84s.

Current trade for conventional and organic sizes 70-84 is moderate and prices are low.

For Hass avocados, 2-layer boxes of sizes 32-36 range from $55.25 to $58.25, sizes 40-48 range from $55.25 to $57.25; sizes 60 from $53.25 to $55.25, 70 from $48.25 to $50.25, and 84 from $43.25 to $45.25.

In organic, prices are higher, as expected. For boxes of 48, prices range from $72.25 to $75.25, 60 range from $65.25 to $68.25, and 70 from $56.25 to $59.25. Extra services included.

Movement from the Southern California district is expected to remain about the same, yet prices are lower. Early trade was fairly active, late trade is moderate.

The report also notes that hurricane Beryl had a heavy impact in commercial shipping. The category 1 hurricane led to port closures in Houston, Galveston, Freeport, and the Freeport Harbor Channel in Texas on both July 8 and 9.

All ports opened Wednesday, and some container terminals extended their hours. Beryl also disrupted rail operations near Houston, as tracks are not expected to be fully operational until they are inspected, repaired and deemed safe.

Trucking operations in much of South Texas also shut down after all homes and facilities lost power from July 8 to 11.