Washington expands apple market with Vietnam trade deal

Washington State and Vietnam strengthened their trade ties this week for apples, cherries and other agricultural commodities.

Representatives from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture signed a memorandum of understanding Monday to increase agricultural development and trade between the jurisdictions.

The signing kicked off a U.S. trade mission to Vietnam involving around five dozen delegates from various sectors, including agriculture, WSDA said. Delegates planned to visit manufacturing facilities and innovation centers, as well as meet with cultural leaders and business minds.

“The Agriculture delegation is focused on expanding business connections, promoting Washington food agricultural products, and learning more about opportunities in the Vietnamese market. Delegates represent products including wheat and wheat flour, apples, wine, cherries, and hay,” the department said in a press release.

“Much of the itinerary is focused on strengthening trade and collaboration opportunities in advanced technology sectors such as agriculture, clean energy and artificial intelligence.”

Vietnam was the fifth largest export market for apples, wheat and dairy from Washington in 2023, the department said. That year, Washington apple exports to the country were valued at $57 million.

The delegation includes Commerce Director Michael Fong, Agriculture Director Derek Sandison, Office of Financial Management Director David Schumacher, state senators Joe Nguyễn and June Robinson, and state representatives My-Linh Thai and Steve Tharinger.

