Freshouse recalls citrus products over listeria fears - FreshFruitPortal.com

North Carolina-based Freshouse is recalling numerous citrus products over concerns they might be contaminated with listeria.

The company is calling Valencia Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Organic Limes, and Red B Potatoes after its routine internal testing identified Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment in one of its packing facilities.

The products were sold under the following brand names: Freshouse, Natures Promise, Fresh From the Start, and Wegmans.

"We have ceased the production and distribution of the product that was packed on the equipment in question and are taking corrective actions and continually evaluating our cleaning and sanitation regimes," Freshouse said.

No illnesses have been associated with this recall to date.

Consumers can identify recalled retail products by looking for the brand, UPC number and, if available the trace number printed on the tag or clip attached to the opening end of the bag.

The recalled products were shipped directly to retailer distribution centers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia and to wholesalers in Maryland and North Carolina. Click here for more information.

Consumers who have a recalled item listed above in their possession should not consume it and should destroy the product in a way so that it may not be consumed by others or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.