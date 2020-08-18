Arizona representatives raise concerns about potential Mexican produce measures - FreshFruitPortal.com

Most of Arizona’s congressional delegation is raising concerns about potential U.S. measures against Mexican produce imports.

Both Arizona senators and seven representatives signed onto a recent letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. In it, they say potential so-called seasonality provisions could raise the price of tomatoes and harm the massive produce import industry of critical importance to Nogales, Arizona.

“As you are aware a ‘seasonality’ provision, whereby certain Mexican tomatoes could be subjected to additional dumping duties at various times throughout the year, would affect jobs and economic development in Arizona,” the letter reads.

But Nogales distributor Jaime Chamberlain says the issue is bigger than tomatoes, and some U.S. growers are asking for measures against many Mexican produce imports.

“And long term, I think unfortunately who loses here is the U.S. consumer,” he said.

