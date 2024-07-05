Multiple Mexican states maintain US mango supply

Up to week 26, Mexico is the only origin currently exporting mangos to the U.S., with a total of 55,404,132 boxes for the season.

Volumes for the Mexican season, which started in January and is expected to last until October, are expected to be about 1% lower year-on-year, according to the National Mango Board report.

The total mango volume shipped on the week ending 06/29/2024 was approximately 4,221,703 boxes.

Projections for the season are at approximately 94.8 million boxes, with the main varieties being: Tommy Atkins (34%), Ataulfo/Honey (27%), Kent (25%), Keitt (11%), and others (3%).

There are currently three main mango varieties shipped to the U.S. market: Kent (52%), Tommy Atkins (29%), and Ataulfo/Honey (16%).

Additionally, Colima, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, South Sinaloa, and North Sinaloa are the regions currently harvesting and/or packing.