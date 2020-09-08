Citrus pricing snapshot of the U.S. market - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this installment of the ‘In Charts' series, Cristian Crespo of Agronometrics illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

This week we're going to take a look at the current state of prices for some of the major citrus categories - specifically grapefruit, lemons, oranges and limes - in the U.S. spot market.

Grapefruit

Grapefruit have over the last few weeks seen a slight upward trend and prices that are significantly higher than in 2019. The average price of conventional grapefruit was around US$1.26 per kilo, which is 40% higher than in 2019. The origins are Mexico, California and Texas.

Prices of non-organic grapefruit in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics . Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Lemons

Lemon prices have been in a similar range to last year, remaining relatively stable throughout the year, despite the strong demand rise amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In week 36 the average price of conventional lemons was US$1.39 per kilo, which is 4% up on last year. The supply origins are California, Mexico and Chile.

Prices of non-organic lemons in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics . Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Oranges

Orange prices have grown substantially over the last few weeks and are well above 2019 levels.

In week 36, they were 49% higher year-on-year at US$1.43 per kilo, with supplies coming from California, Chile and South Africa.

Prices of non-organic oranges in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Limes

Lime prices in the U.S. have been stable during most of 2020. Over recent weeks they have fallen slightly, but that followed a massive lift between weeks 29 and 32. In the last two weeks they have been well below 2019 levels, but well above the previous years.

In week 36, the average price was US$1.09, which is 96% lower than in 2019. Mexico is the only supply origin.

Prices of non-organic limes in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

