Peru: Mandarins drive 40% rise in citrus exports - FreshFruitPortal.com

Peruvian citrus exports this season through mid-August have risen by an impressive 40% year-on-year to 198,996 metric tons (MT), driven largely by mandarins, news website Agraria reports.

This was shown by the Commercial and Operations Manager of QC Fresh Fruit LLC, Luisa Fernanda Saavedra, who through Linkedln published an infographic from Fresh Cargo Peru.

It highlights the participation of the mandarin, especially the W. Murcott variety, in citrus exports from the Andean country.

The main citrus varieties exported by Peru from the beginning of 2020 to mid-August are: W. Murcott with 61,920MT (+ 57%), Satsuma 35,672MT (+ 32%), Tango 29,042MT (+ 76%), Minneola and / or Orlando 15,890 tons (-2%), Valencia 10,656 tons (+ 65%).

North American was the country's leading market, to which 54% of exports were sent. This year the market has received 61% more Peruvian citrus than last year.

It is followed by Europe with shipments of 70,251 tons (+ 24%) and concentrating 35% of the total; Asia with shipments of 13,334 tons (+ 12%) and acquiring 7% of the total; Latin America with 7,654 tons (+ 19%) and a 4% share; and Africa with 710 tons (+ 10%) and representing 1% of the total.

The main citrus exporter in Peru is the Consorcio de Productores de Frutas (CPF), which shipped 49,016 tons (+ 36%) from the beginning of the year until the fortnight of August.

The main citrus import company in our country in the period analyzed was Pacific Produce (U.K.) with 11,585 tons (+ 14%).