Tropical Storm Sally: Sealand issues update - FreshFruitPortal.com

Shipping company Sealand has issued an update on Tropical Storm Sally, which has already led to Gulf port closures for the second time in a month.

According to the National Hurricane Center, it is too early to determine where Tropical Storm Sally's center will move onshore given the uncertainty in the timing and location of Sally's northward turn near the central Gulf Coast.

However, hurricane conditions are expected on Monday night in southwestern Louisiana.

Tropical storm conditions are likely to begin later on Monday and in the evening in these areas and preparations should be rushed to completion.

In terms of port operations, New Orleans had normal gate operations this morning but closed at noon due to the storm. The entrance gate closed at 11:30 AM, with all trucks to be out by noon.

The Port of Mobile is Alabama is already closed due to Tropical Storm Sally.

Sealand said that vessel schedule changes will be communicated as they are confirmed.