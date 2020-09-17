Avocados From Mexico launches Avo University - FreshFruitPortal.com

Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the promotional arm of the Mexican avocado industry, is launching an educational guide and certification program designed specifically for retail and foodservice professionals.

The organization says that Avo University is online, free of charge, easily accessible, and takes just about half an hour. It offers a "brand-new breakthrough capability for building the confidence of industry professionals on several avocado topics".

Among the topics included is information on blooms, how to receive and store avocados, sizing, ripening, proper temperature levels and product merchandising strategies.

The curriculum helps dispel common misperceptions about avocados and offers tips and techniques to maximize avocado sales and reduce shrinkage, it says.

AFM said it saw an opportunity to fulfill the rising need for avocado education in the industry. A 2016 study conducted by AFM of 1,820 U.S. nationally represented consumers revealed that 73% of shoppers would be more likely to buy avocados if they had more knowledge about them. This and other AFM research, analysis of industry needs, and in-depth consumer insights inspired Avo University. The tech-forward program shows industry professionals that it's easy to handle, manage and merchandise the product – and equips them to advocarte with consumers, sharing what they have learned.