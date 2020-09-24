DECCO’s latest acquisition delivers protection to high value crops and reduces food loss and waste - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

DECCO Post-Harvest is excited to announce the acquisition of IngeAgro, SA (CHILE) and its FULLCOVER® Ultra-Low Volume Electrostatic Application Technology.



FULLCOVER electrostatic technology is already widely used throughout Latin America in Blueberry, Table Grape and Avocado packinghouses where it allows for “dry application” of fruit protection products for high value crops that cannot receive water-based postharvest treatment.



DECCO and IngeAgro are already developing the next generation of electrostatic application technology for use on traditional packing lines for Citrus, Apples, Pears, Stone Fruit, Pineapples, Bananas, Melons and many others.



The acquisition of IngeAgro is a great opportunity for DECCO’s parent company, UPL to expand its postharvest footprint and further develop the OpenAg concept of border-free innovation.



For more information, please click here for the official DECCO press release.