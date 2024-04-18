USDA accepting applications for August trade mission to Colombia

PRESS RELEASE (USDA) - WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 – U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor will lead an agribusiness trade mission to Bogotá, Colombia, Aug. 13-15, 2024. USDA is now accepting applications from current and potential U.S. exporters who have interest in joining the delegation.

“Colombia represents a top-tier food and agricultural export destination for American farmers, ranchers and processors,” said Taylor. “As the second-most-populous country in South America, Colombia enjoys highly favorable demographics, coupled with 20 years of continuous economic growth, which saw a 36-percent increase in the median household income. USDA is committed to supporting and facilitating agricultural trade between suppliers and buyers throughout the Western Hemisphere, including Colombia.”

Colombia is the largest South American market for U.S. agricultural products and the seventh-largest market for U.S. food and beverage exports globally. Since the U.S.-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement was implemented in 2012, U.S. agricultural exports to Colombia have grown 237 percent, reaching a record $3.7 billion in 2023.

Changes in Colombians’ lifestyles – including increasingly common dual-income households, interest in healthier foods, and demand for packaged and prepared food products – bode well for U.S. exports. Furthermore, formal retail establishments, including supermarkets and mid-sized grocery stores, now account for 60 percent of food distribution nationwide.

While in Bogotá, U.S. agribusiness representatives will meet with potential importers from across Colombia, and FAS staff and local/regional industry trade experts will provide detailed market briefings. The mission will also include engagements with USDA leadership, site visits in Bogotá and the surrounding area, and multiple networking opportunities.

Colombia’s modern retail sector presents newfound opportunities for a diverse range of U.S. exports, including:

healthy foods (low-sodium, low-sugar, low-fat)

fresh fruit

dog and cat food

distilled spirits and wine

meat and meat products (beef, pork, and poultry)

processed vegetables

beans

seafood

dairy products

food preparations

snack foods

cereals

tree nuts

condiments and sauces

food and baking ingredients

feed ingredients

For consideration to participate in the trade mission, please complete the online application here by May 3. More information about USDA trade missions can be found on the FAS website.

