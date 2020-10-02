Del Monte Fresh Produce launches e-commerce and same-day delivery in Dallas - FreshFruitPortal.com

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. has officially launched its first e-commerce website with same-day delivery in the Dallas market.

Consumers can now visit www.myfreshdelmonte.com to place their orders of fresh produce to be conveniently delivered straight to their door.

With over 200 available SKUs of both Fresh Del Monte produce and Mann Packing Co. products, Dallas-based shoppers will be able to fill their virtual carts with all of their favorite fruits and veggies and can be sure that they will arrive to them at peak freshness and ready to eat after being hand-picked by a Fresh Del Monte Produce expert.

“As the authority on all things produce, we certainly know how to make lemonade out of lemons and are excited to help the Dallas community do the same,” said Mauro De Andrade, Senior Manager, E-Commerce, Fresh Del Monte . “We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for many and look forward to being able to make our consumers’ lives a little easier with this convenient new shopping and delivery option and hope to bring smiles to their faces as they enjoy a glass of our delicious and immunity-boosting lemonade.”

Additionally, to celebrate the launch and help local consumers make lemonade out of this lemon of a year, for a limited time, Fresh Del Monte will be adding a free order of lemons and a- lemonade recipe to each order placed through its website through the end of October, one per customer while supplies last.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A Inc. is one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Its extensive product line includes whole produce such as avocados, bananas, and pineapples; fresh cut fruit and vegetable options as well as prepared fresh fruit and vegetable-based convenience solutions such as the new Better Break.