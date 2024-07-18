US Federal Register confirms publication of Systems Approach approval for Chilean table grapes

July 18 , 2024

The final step for approving the Systems Approach protocol for Chilean table grape exports to the U.S. from the Valparaiso, Coquimbo, and Atacama regions has finally been announced. The U.S. Federal Register confirmed that the approval will be published on Thursday, July 19.

A summary of the Federal Register document states, "We are informing the public of our decision to revise the requirements regarding the importation into the United States of fresh table grapes from regions of Chile where the European grapevine moth (Lobesia botrana, EGVM) is absent or at very low levels."

"Based on the findings of a commodity import evaluation document, which we made available to the public for review and comment through a previous notice, we have determined that in addition to the existing option of methyl bromide fumigation for EGVM and Chilean false red mite (Brevipalpus chilensis), grapes from Chile may be safely imported under a systems approach or irradiation for EGVM and B. chilensis."

It adds that current mitigation measures for Ceratitis capitata, or Medfly, will remain unchanged.

The protocol will allow the mentioned regions to export their fruit to the U.S. market under new mitigation measures at origin, replacing methyl bromide fumigation.

Andrés Rodríguez, Chile's Agricultural Attaché in the United States, told FreshFruitPortal.com that although a few days ago the solution to this difficult negotiation had been announced by US authorities, today's announcement by the USDA is the milestone that makes this new alternative official for Chilean grape exporters.

“The United States is the main destination for Chilean table grapes, with more than 322 thousand tons, representing 61% of the volume exported by Chile in the last season 2023/2024. Chile arrives in the off-season and with a growing supply of new varieties, and from now on with the potential to ship without methyl bromide fumigation. This will undoubtedly be a determining factor in increasing our country's competitiveness in the U.S. fruit trade,” he said.

“This agreement will allow producers in the regions of Atacama, Coquimbo and Valparaíso who meet the requirements established in terms of pest freedom to export without fumigation with methyl bromide, replacing it with different actions contemplated in the Systems Approach,” he added.

"This is not only good news for Chile,” said the Agricultural Attaché. "The entire chain in the United States will benefit commercially and with a safe product, which in addition to the rigorous mitigation measures included in the Systems Approach, will only be exported from areas that have demonstrated the absence of pests, and therefore are eligible to access this mechanism, so the U.S. market and producer can be very calm with this new alternative.”

“We hope it will be an excellent new season for table grape producers in Atacama, Coquimbo and Valparaíso, who were waiting so long for this great news, and for U.S. receivers, who will be able to count on an excellent product in local marketing channels, benefiting consumers who in the off-season will be able to count on an excellent quality of table grapes from Chile,” he concluded.

It's worth mentioning that the approval of the Systems Approach comes after more than 20 years of work between the respective entities and stakeholders of both countries.

You can access the complete document at the following link.

