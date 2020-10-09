Image of onions rejected by Facebook for being too sexy - FreshFruitPortal.com

There are regular onions, and then there are onions too sexy for Facebook, a Canadian seed and garden supply store recently discovered, the BBC reports.

The Seed Company by EW Gaze, in St John's, Newfoundland, had wanted to post a seemingly innocent advert for Walla Walla onion seeds on Facebook. But to their surprise, it was rejected for being "overtly sexual".

In a statement on Wednesday, the social media company apologized for the error made by its automated technology.

The ad flagged by Facebook showed Walla Walla onions, known for their size and sweet flavor, piled in a wicker basket with some sliced onion on the side.

It took store manager Jackson McLean a moment to realize what the issue was with the posting, he said. Then he figured out that "something about the round shapes" could be suggestive of breasts or buttocks.