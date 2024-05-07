US mango market continues to expand

Despite supply problems, the mango market continues to grow, says Dan Spellman, marketing director for the National Mango Board (NMB).

“Compared to a year ago, mango supply and demand are showing promising signs of growth,” Spellman says. “Despite challenges posed by weather fluctuations, overall mango availability remains stable. Consumer demand for mangos continues to increase, driven by increased awareness of its health benefits, culinary versatility and exotic appeal.”

During the 2023-24 season, Peru, one of the U.S.'s main mango suppliers suffered a 70% decrease in exports compared to the previous season. Heavy rain in April and May 2023 caused the land, especially the retentive ones, to have a lot of humidity, also affecting the infrastructure of irrigation canals and roads, unfavorable conditions for the farmer to work the field.

However, Spellman says the health benefits of mangoes are becoming more widely known by people, which is why they project an increase in consumption.

Mexico, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, the other three main suppliers of the U.S. market are expected to increase their volumes this season.

Rich in antioxidants

"Recent studies have revealed that mangoes are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and dietary fiber, making them a valuable addition to a healthy diet," he said. "In addition, research suggests that regular consumption of mangoes may contribute to improved digestive health, reduced inflammation, and improved immune function."

Marketing Approach

NMB will have active social media channels in the coming months, Spellman said.

"Our social media platforms will be filled with enticing recipes, captivating images, and engaging contests to foster a community of mango enthusiasts," he said.

In addition, he said, "We will feature user-generated content to showcase the many ways people enjoy mangos, encouraging our audience to share their mango moments.

Influencers and celebrity chefs

NMB will also collaborate with renowned chefs and influencers to create innovative mango recipes to suit a variety of tastes and preferences.

"From refreshing mango salads to indulgent desserts, we will demonstrate the versatility of this tropical fruit and inspire consumers to incorporate it into their culinary repertoire," said Spellman.

In addition, the National Mango Board is working closely with retailers to ensure that mangos are prominently displayed and attractively priced, making them "irresistible" to shoppers, Spellman said.

Through educational initiatives, the National Mango Board will use webinars, blogs and educational videos to provide valuable information on mango varieties, ripening tips and nutritional benefits.

Goal: Empower mango consumers

"Our goal is to empower consumers with knowledge that will enhance their mango shopping and consumption experience," said Spellman.

The National Mango Board continues to partner with its key sports and entertainment partners to showcase the Mango brand.

"Watch for Mango.org sponsored activities, giveaways and interactive experiences that bring the spirit of mangos to life," said Spellman.

Francisco Seva Rivadulla. International Agri-Food Journalist contributed to this piece.