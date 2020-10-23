CoolRail routes to be extended throughout Europe

Europe's CoolRail routes are to be extended throughout the continent thanks to a collaboration between Transfesa Logistics and Euro Pool System.

The two companies have signed an agreement to work together to expand Europe's first fresh produce rail service to many new destinations.

As a result of this alliance, the first direct rail connection for refrigerated products between Valencia and Rotterdam expands its coverage area to reach all of Europe.

This new cooperation makes it possible to make a wider network available to the market, with destinations including the U.K., Nordic countries, Germany and Poland, among others.

The new route from Valencia to London will help CoolRail's British customers to have a fast, sustainable and economically attractive transport solution.

Along the same lines, the commissioning of a direct train to Cologne will allow CoolRail to reach Scandinavia, Poland and the Czech Republic through Germany.

The CoolRail service will use the vast infrastructure of DB Cargo, the main shareholder of Transfesa Logistics.

Bernd Hullerum, CEO of Transfesa Logistics, said: “The association with Euro Pool System is a great opportunity for us to show the fresh produce market that the railroad can be just as fast and reliable as road service."

"In addition, it contributes to achieving more environmentally friendly supply chains, since a train emits nine times less CO2 than a lorry."

The new alliance of the company reinforces its strategy of promoting international corridors with rail with the backbone of a door-to-door service.

Gerjo Scheringa, CEO of Euro Pool System said: “It is our goal to achieve greater sustainability in the logistics sector across Europe.

"Our partnership with Transfesa Logistics helps with reducing CO2 emissions by replacing road traffic with a direct rail connection."

The service will continue under the name CoolRail powered by Transfesa Logistics.