Unifrutti Group acquires Oranfrizer - FreshFruitPortal.com

Unifrutti, one of the world's biggest fresh produce companies, has acquired Oranfrizer, the largest citrus producer based on the Italian island of Sicily.

The agreement between the two companies, which according to a news release was "strongly sought" by Unifrutti CEO Marco Venturelli, was signed on Oct. 28 and will be "immediately operational".

Nello Alba maintains his role of CEO in Oranfrizer.

Having acquired a solid presence in the Italian market for almost 60 years, in the United Kingdom and Scandinavia, Oranfrizer has an expected turnover of over 50 million euros for 2020.

Throughout the year Unifrutti sells approximately 550,000 tons of fresh fruit to over 500 customers. Unifrutti Group has a consolidated turnover of almost 700 million euros.

The integration of Oranfrizer in the Unifrutti Group will allow Sicilian citrus productions to reach more international markets, using Unifrutti's worldwide network and support growth within the territory, the release said.

Unifrutti said the acquisition is an opportunity to expand its product portfolio, including new highly distinctive orange cultivars: the blood oranges that originate in the Plain of Catania.

“Oranfrizer represents an important step in our continued growth and adds an internationally recognized asset to our portfolio," Venturelli said. "This transaction is a key component of our global buy-and-build strategy through which we plan to seize additional attractive opportunities to grow and increase profitability, as well as create value for all stakeholders."

Alba said: "Our family is honored to join the Unifrutti Group, one of the major international players in the global fruit and vegetable market. Unifrutti and Oranfrizer share the common goal of overseeing the segment of quality production, processes and products, with particular attention to the issues of environmental sustainability."