Colorado judge temporarily halts Kroger-Albertsons merger, Bloomberg News reports

July 25 , 2024
A Colorado judge issued an order temporarily blocking the proposed $25 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons, which has been challenged by the state attorney general, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
 
At a hearing in Denver on Thursday, Judge Andrew J. Luxen granted a preliminary injunction halting the deal and canceled a hearing set for next month, according to the report.
 
Luxen will now oversee a two-week trial on the merits of the proposed tie-up beginning on Sept. 30, the report said, adding that the two companies agreed to delay closing their proposed deal until after the court rules.
 
Kroger and Albertsons did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

 

