Colorado judge temporarily halts Kroger-Albertsons merger, Bloomberg News reports

A Colorado judge issued an order temporarily blocking the proposed $25 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons, which has been challenged by the state attorney general, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

At a hearing in Denver on Thursday, Judge Andrew J. Luxen granted a preliminary injunction halting the deal and canceled a hearing set for next month, according to the report.

Luxen will now oversee a two-week trial on the merits of the proposed tie-up beginning on Sept. 30, the report said, adding that the two companies agreed to delay closing their proposed deal until after the court rules.