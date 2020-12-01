South Africa: Hortgro 'concerned' by blueberry IP rights dispute

South Africa industry body Hortgro says it has "noted with concern" the ongoing dispute in the blueberry industry between one of the country's grower-exporters and Australia-based United Exports.

Hortgro, an umbrella association for the pome fruit and stone fruit industries, says the conflict "is a private commercial matter and should be handled as such".

Two shipments of OZblu blueberries shipped by South Africa-based Rossouw Farming Group were seized by Dutch customs in October and November, with United Exports saying its varieties were grown and exported without its permission.

The two sides in mid-November reached an agreement that would allow the sized berries to be released and also allow Rossouw Farming Group to continue shipping the berries for the rest of the season without using the OZblu trademark.

But the legal battle continues, with the dispute pertaining to ownership of the plants to be determined in March 2021.

Hortgro said in a statement: "Given the potential negative impact on other industries with regard to continued access to the latest global genetics and plant material by the South African fruit industries, Hortgro was requested to express its principled stance on IP and related PBR [plant breeders' rights] as such material forms the backbone of our continued relevant and internationally competitive industry."

"Therefore, the negative impact such public disputes could have on the broader standing of South Africa as a respected and trustworthy global partner is being regretted."

Hortgro added that it wishes to state its stance on IP and related PBR as follows: